Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I connected Argus 3 Pro on HUB pro and won't show any image because the firmware version is outdated.I tried to update firmware but is already on new version.Even that my camera UID start with 95270....When I connect on camera on my phone work without problem.Any suggestion?
@denis-kurtini_182280131903643 what version firmware do you have?you can email support and they will send out the newest update to the camera.
@denis-kurtini_182280131903643 The new fw check feature does not work and so you need to email support to push you the newest fw.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!