Re: Home Hub Q&AHello,Sorry if this is a noob question. I'm installing 2 Reolink Wi-Fi cameras and 1 Reolink Home Hub. I noticed the Home Hub is broadcasting it's own Wi-Fi network, but that network is not reaching the locations where I am installing the cameras. I understand (through reading these forums) there is an option to disable the Wi-Fi on the home hub. I intend to disable the wi-fi setting on the Home Hub. At the site (home), I am extending the Wi-Fi network as needed using eero units. There is the primary eero (Pro 6E) router connected to the AT&T Gateway, then 2 satellite units meshed to the primary eero unit. Yes, I know there may be issues with the 5Ghz network and that I may have to use eero compatibility mode (or temp disable the 5GHz network). The Reolink Home Hub is connected to the back of the eero Pro 6E unit. So it's connected via the eero platform (not the AT&T Gateway). My question is this. Assuming the cameras can join the eero extended Wi-Fi network, and I connect the Home Hub via Ethernet to the eero router, I should expect motion events from both cameras to be recorded on the Home Hub device - correct ? Or in other words, I do not NEED to use the Home Hub Wi-Fi to get the recording capabilities of the reolink wi-fi cameras - correct? I really want to disable the home hub Wi-Fi cause it's simply not strong enough and it's stepping on the eero Wi-Fi network.Appreciate any insight/suggestions/input.
@user_955956730097806_955956730097806 That's what most customers do. They use their own WIFI which covers all the site. This is what I did in my installation and I connect the HHP to the managed POE switch. The issue I see is that the eth port is 100Mbps and this impose restriction on the amount of streams one can do on the HHP. It should have been 1G from day 1.
