Hello everyone,We've noticed that there are quite a few questions about the Home Hub in the group. So here's a quick Q&A that hopefully will address your main concerns.1. The camera connected to the Home Hub saves recordings to both the Home Hub and its SD card. Our APP only allows you to view recordings from the Home Hub's SD card, but in the future, it will support viewing from both the Hub's and IPC's SD cards.2. Home Hub supports connecting IPC to the same local network segment router, which means you can use your home WiFi. APP V4.47 allows you to switch the WiFi connection to your home network.3. Devices connected to Home Hub do not currently support standalone use. But we will roll out a feature that will remove the devices from Home Hub and restore the standalone function.4. Home Hub supports enabling RTSP and HTTP settings in the APP. These settings must be enabled to work with Home Assistant.5. Home Hub supports all Reolink cameras with UID, except 2MP battery cameras and 4G battery cameras.6. Home Hub supports scheduled recording.7. We have released a firmware version that optimizes WiFi functionality, including support for WiFi switch: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6. The APP will support this feature in early September, but you can download the beta APP if needed: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Kqb3UGCizWgccZ9feellyZop6rcSO00I/view?usp=sharing.8. The PC client that supports Home Hub has been released.9. Home Hub Pro will be available in a few weeks.10. Home Hub doesn't support shortcut, but will support scene mode.Got more questions? Ask us in the comments, we'll look into them!
