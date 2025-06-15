Reolink updates
Is there a way to add the new camera to the cloud, without using any smartphone app. I know Amcrest has the option where I can add the Camera and watch live view.
@bpp9614_962561309769875 You need the application.
Using the vendor smartphone app is the easiest way to gain access to cameras when not connected to the local network. "no muss no fuss. It just works."Many RLC cameras support http and https access (RLCs and some others, such as the E1 Outdoor) Any web browser can connect directly to the camera and view live video or saved recordings.The major impediment to this is that doing so requires that the user set up a method to connect through the router to a specific local IP address - for each camera!Imagine there are three cameras at 192.168.1.21, 22, and 23. Because http uses port 80, that means the router will have to be set up to forward one outside connection to 192.168.1.21:80, another port to 192.168.1.22:80, and another port to 192.168.1.23:80. for example:External port 8081 to 192.168.1.21:80External port 8082 to 192.168.1.22:80External port 8083 to 192.168.1.23:80The user has to remember when using the web browser to enter the public IP address of the home router and the correct port number for each camera.PLUS... this means that anyone who scans ports 8081, 8082, and 8083 will find they are "open" web servers and can attempt to hack into them. (not likely to succeed if the camera password is strong.)SO much WORK. Why not just use the app to start with?
