Hello,Is there any way to get the Reolink P320 camera working with Reolink Client V7.2.2.33?The camera works perfectly on the Android app as well as with the Windows V8 client. However, I strongly prefer the older Client V7.2.2.33, which I’ve been using for many years without issues—even with newer models like the 810A 8MP and E1 Zoom. Unfortunately, the P320 is the first camera that fails to work with this version.Here’s what I’ve tried so far:- Connecting via UID and IP address- Enabling/disabling UPnP- Creating a new user account (non-admin)- Updating the camera to the latest firmware- Enabling/disabling HTTP, HTTPS, RTSP/RTMP- Changing the media port from 9000 to other values (e.g., 9010)
Despite these attempts, the camera still does not function with Client V7—it is visible, but login consistently fails.If there's no way to resolve this, I may need to return the cameras (four units). I do not wish to switch to the V8 client, as it does not meet my preferences or workflow needs.Is there any known solution or workaround to make the P320 compatible with Client V7.2.2.33?Best regards,PS. Reolink client v7 can see the camera as you can see above, the problem is it cannot login.
@user_892968208818306_892968208818306 Support for some cameras get added in with particular versions.Maybe worth emailing support to confirm to oldest version compatible with this camera.
@user_892968208818306_892968208818306 Why you don't want to update to v8.18.12? I do not have any issue with this client. Did you reach out support?
