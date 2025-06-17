Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I've had my web cam since the New Year. The camera gets stuck in the "down" position. For example, it follows a bird around the garden, but if the camera has to move down, it gets stuck there, and I have to push it back and reboot. Can I lubricate it somewhere to help?Reolink E1 E560 Outdoor Cambuild 2412176762Hardware IPC_560SD88MPConfig ver v3.1.0.0Firmware: v3.1.0.4289_2412176762
@user_904519689056419_904519689056419 Will calibration move the camera? I guess you have the auto return timer enabled.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!