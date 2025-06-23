Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Like the title says:I have a Humehub with several battery powered Trackmix and ECO ultra cameras. I read about the option of having recording redundancy by installing a SDcard locally in each camera while also recording to the Humehub. It works like a charm and is a very nice feature. All on the latest firmware.But there is a disastrous privacy bug in this setup: When I enable the DISARMED scene mode in the homehub to prevent my cameras from recording (I want my privacy), they stop recording to the homehub as expected. But they still record any motion to the local SDcard thus violating my privacy. By simply connecting to the camera and in the playback window select the Local SD card as source, I can playback all the recordings the camera made while it was in DISARMED scene mode on the Homehub.Is this a known issue, and is there a workaround?
@tue_959406374658276 I have already brought this to the attention of support. I suggest you to raise it too.Recording to the SD and the HHP are independent. In fact you set recording on to the SD before connecting the camera to the HHP.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!