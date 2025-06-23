Reolink updates
Someone can enlighten me here... I've had a TrackMix POE for a few months and it operates really well... But for 1 thing... The zoom lens seems to have a mind of it's own. There isn't a secret way of controlling it? or adding logic to it? I have scenarios where it sees a car and it will zoom all the way out and not in. Why would I have 2 lenses looking at the same thing the same way, zoomed out? It doesn't make sense. The zoom lens does better on animals and people, this situation still happens though. Just doesn't seem like any reason for it to do that?
@kimchigun I did notice this from the day I have installed the WIFI Trackmix (but it is being connected through its eth port). It seems to me that it is not fast enough to focus on the object and subsequently it focuses on the whole view. I mostly view through the wide lens.As you correctly stated, it would have been nice if the customer has the ability to control the Telephoto lens. That would be wonderful but would remain in our dreams. You are one of the few who really contributes to this community. Keep it up.
