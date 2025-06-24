Reolink updates
I received a Reolink E1 Zoom this morning and have some concerns regarding the seal.The seal, which appeared unbroken, is a paper label covered with a clear, cellophane-like material similar to cellophane tape. However, when I peeled off the cellophane material— which came off easily without damaging the label— I noticed that the paper label appears to have been previously broken and has a jagged appearance. Please note that I did not tear this label while removing the cellophane material.I suspect the package may have been opened, breaking the seal, and then covered with cellophane to appear unbroken. Would someone else be able to access the camera?
@twill_324139168772284 No need to worry provided you have a strong password.I have requested Reolink to include username, timestamp, source IP and logging duration as a list which cannot be erased through reboots and restore. I have asked for any changes the user does. In my application which I have developed in the past I used to add this as a table and grant access to the admin. Cameras should have their security measure too.
@joseph_1979 likely not feasible at this price point.
