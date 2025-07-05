Reolink updates
I have had a couple of cameras fail recently though a power cycle. They are out of warranty so I have removed the outer cases to check the internal wires etc. I have found that both back-batteries on the main pcb are 0V. I have replaced these, but the cameras refuse to be detected, both before and after a factory reset. Is there a sequence to follow to re-initialise the pcb?
@blaentwrchfarming_189937531191542 I never opened any and I assume that the configuration is stored on eprom and should be restored.Can you post this in the other community at Reddit? Maybe there are members who have gone through this.
