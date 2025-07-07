Reolink updates
I control many NVR's including a 36 channel at my home. I am using the latest Windows client v8.18.12. I recently replaced a couple of cameras that died. I added new cameras with no issue but the old cameras are still showing up (greyed out) I have looked all over on app but can't seem to find anywhere that I can remove them. Am I going crazy or is this feature missing.
@peterg_15714623025 You need to log on the NVR through a monitor. Follow the steps indicated in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000591146-How-to-Delete-Camera-from-PoE-NVRs/
@peterg_15714623025 I'm going to assume you would this is weird/old school way to add cams.. I agree. They need to make this option possible at minimum through the GUI.
