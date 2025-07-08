Reolink updates
We’re pleased to announce the release of the latest version of our app.Update or download it now from Google Play or the Apple Store for an improved experience!Please note: The rollout is gradual, so availability may vary by region.
@Reolink-Alyson Details of what has been added can be found at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/29389287899545-Reolink-App-Latest-Version-Released/Hopefully one day we shall see this available on all the products. Maybe to reach a wide customer base, it can readily be implemented on the recordings stored on the NVR and the HHP. At least it will off load the processing power and storage needed to store the AI information.
@joseph_1979
I hope the RLN36 get the update to support this.
