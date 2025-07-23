Reolink updates
I have added a Reolink Lumas E430 camera to my collection of 6 Reolink camerasSet it up on my phone carefully noting the password. Then added the camera with the same admin password to my tablet. And then tried to add it to my Win11 PC also using the same admin password but ID and Password rejectedOn my phone, I then added a new user called PC and for convenience used the same PW. But again this name and pw rejected on the PCAm I doing something stupid?Tom
I presume that you don't have an NVR.As a test, change the password of admin to a simple one like admin123 and try again. Do you have this camera connected to the cloud?
