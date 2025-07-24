Reolink updates
A selection that will only trigger the spotlight on people or whatever items you choose. While there are times it is good to have the spotlight trigger on everything, that is not always the case. Most of the time I do not have a need for the light to come on when a cat walks across my lawn, but if someone is riding a bicycle at 3am I'm much more interested in getting a good picture of them.
@coz_967905735143579 There is an option for that in the Spotlight section, its in the Night Smart Mode. What model camera do you have?
@coz_967905735143579 Depends on which model. For instance, on the RLC-811WA this is available as illustrated below.
