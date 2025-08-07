Reolink Updates
I notice after initial setup with my Argus PT Ultra 4k, and connecting it to my Reolink NVR, certain options are no longer available via the app or pc client, i.e. checking for firmware updates. With this camera being pretty new, I would imagine at some point firmware updates will be released. I'll also echo what others have mentioned on this forum, the need to be able to switch wifi bands if need be. I assume I'll have to remove the PT Ultra 4k from my NVR, and check for firmware updates via the app, then reconnect it to the NVR. Not the end of the world, but certainly inconvenient.My final wish if I may, would be a tablet friendly version of the app. One that can operate 100% in landscape mode.The canned moderator response of "contact support" won't be necessary, thank you.
@reolink-cam_813700743893181 Checking fw from the application doesn't work at all as you will always get that the camera is running the most recent. For battery cams you have to email support citing your hw and fw versions. For POE and plug-in WIFI you have to check the fw at their Reolink Download Center. Switching to WIFI band is available on non-battery WIFI cams and you can lock the band too.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for the reply, but I do not believe that to be true. My previous battery powered Reolink camera, the Altas 2K did require a firmware update. Prior to connecting it to my nvr, I pulled up the mobile app, and manually checked if an update was available, and there was. It updated, restarted and all was well. But as soon as it was hooked up to the nvr, that functionality is no longer available in the mobile app. Certainly not in the desktop client. Which is my point. That option still needs to be available after connecting to an nvr, as well as the option (in my opinion) to manually select what band the camera utilizes.
