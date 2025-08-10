Reolink Updates
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Reolink Q&A
I don't often have an occasion to download video from my NVR, but this morning I needed to download a clip so I could upscale it in AI to make out a license plate on a vehicle. Anyway, a 1GB file took like 9000 years to download. Am I doing something wrong?
@reolink-cam_813700743893181 Procedure is correct. That's bytes per second. Max is around 8M bytes per second. You may transfer to the USB stick but you need to access the NVR UI.
@joseph_1979 I agree with you
