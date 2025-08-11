Reolink Updates
Has anyone else experienced (or is experiencing) triggering in areas that are already covered as "Non-Detection Zones".I have an RLC-810A and it is triggered, sometimes, by cars/vehicles (especially red ones) passing through an already set non detection zone. I've checked the setting to ensure there are no missing squares and have several times now deleted the area and started again. This is not a continuos trigger, but happening every so often. It's interesting that red cars or vehicles seem to do this worse and I was wondering if it's something to do with 'leaky' infra-red detection during the day? Detection does not identify these as 'cars' but rather as a normal 'any motion' event.It seems worse if sensitivity is set too high which is annoying. Seems that something is 'leaky' on the setting that's allowing unwanted detection. This does not happen at night under infra-red operation but rather in colour mode during daylight hours.
@colin-grimshaw_430254205366491 I suggest you to make the non-detection zone a little bit bigger and remove 'any motion' detection and base your triggering on persons, vehicles and pets. I have seen similar complaints. Maybe using the object size may help. At the same time I will open a ticket with support.
@joseph_1979 Tried all of those except object size which I've never worked out how to use or even seen a video demo of how to set. This is an odd problem and only happens every so often. It seems that the situation has to be 'just right' for it to happen. It is, of course, a pain in the XXXX.
I also experienced that. A car passes behind the "non detection zone", and even if 1% of the car is outside the zone, it gets recognized.Enlarge the non-detection zone - that's what I did.It can also recognize and detect people and cars through fences Kind regards,
