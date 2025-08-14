Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
️Download Now: https://reolink.club/appandclient
@reolink-alyson Can we please have the change log? Thanks.
@reolink-alyson Soooo..... has anyone taken it for a test spin yet? After the last update I'm not falling for this one and I'm NOT going to play test dummy like I did on the last one
Version 8.19.x looses connection to my "E1 Outdoor" camera after a few hours running and the only way to reconnect and watch live/playback is to restart the desktop client completely. Former client-versions have kept the connection for days without issues.Rolled back to version 8.16.8 and the connection is back to being stable and no more need to restart the client.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!