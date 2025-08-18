Reolink Updates
Hi, I did not yet play with the new perimeter detection, but can somebody from Reolink answer if it works inside the non-detection zones?Use case: my driveway is parallel to a road. I have the road + my own low-fence in a non-detection zone. Would adding a line exactly on top of my fence work, even though my fence is in the non-detection zone?How do these features work together?Kind regards,
@ciprianb To the best of my knowledge, the smart event detection will not work inside a non detection zone. Information on the smart event detection can be found at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/43590651628697-Comprehensive-Guide-to-Reolink-Smart-Event-Detection/
