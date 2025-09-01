Reolink Updates
Can the trackmix camera automatically capture still images?
@digitalocoee_474302894997736 Yes you can. Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007011233-How-to-Capture-Live-JPEG-Image-of-Reolink-Cameras-via-Web-Browsers/
