Just installed v3.1.0.5036 on an RLC-1212A, dated Sept 3, 2025. The new "beta" feature is to mark "moving" objects:Alas, four vehicles which are clearly not moving have rectangles around them, but a vehicle which clearly moves across the picture does not.This is SO SAD.
@crimp-on_62210811129 So they added the smart event detection on this camera ! This feature is part of the professional line up. Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/43590651628697-Comprehensive-Guide-to-Reolink-Perimeter-Protection-and-Smart-Event-Detection/Yes, sometimes pictures are not added, links are not permissible other than reolink.com. And a member has to wait some hours before adding more comments. Sometimes when I hit the submit I get an error and I had to log out and log on again. I doubt whether anyone looks after this.
@joseph_1979 Thank you. Sorry to vent about this horrid forum interface. It is just so annoying.No. This additional feature on the RLC-1212A does not appear to be related to "Perimeter Protection and Smart Event Detection". This (Beta) feature draws a box around people, animals, and vehicles that are moving. Unfortunately, it chooses to draw boxes around vehicles that clear are NOT moving.Not that the camera has been on this firmware release for a day, I will open some recordings and see what it does to people and animals.Appreciate your help.
Also, inserting a screen capture into a post results in the word "undefined" rather than the actual image.
