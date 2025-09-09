Reolink Updates
Hi , after upgrading my RLN16-10 (hardware version H3MB18) with both upgrades to firmware version v3.5.1.368_25010327 i lost access to view my cameras using data. I checked that the various settings we're ok but still struggling. I also cant get any cameras to log in on reolink client on my macbook pro or old iMac when they both worked before the upgrade. can anyone help me be sure i have configured my settings correctly re ip addresses. its all very confusing for me. happy to show current IP addresses but not sure how safe that is on here? I have a feeling thats where the problem lies. I have a fixed IP address ( I think) thanks in advance for any help.Ps my level of all this is I installed my own network around the house so I kinda think i know it all but hey i dont?
Before being able to access your cameras again through their web interface, you will need to access the camera settings through a reolink client app or NVR and re-enable the HTTP protocol. Nobody knows why Reolink does such strange things like COMPLETELY change device configuration on a firmware update. Just one of so many unexplainable / unprofessional Reolink attributes. I have now used my one post every 24 hours to answer your question (another ridiculous reolink thing). So I can't help the other two people I have answers for.
