I have two RLC-423 cameras using powered Cat5 cables that will not start without using a power supply. As soon as I plug in the AC/DC adaptor, the cameras start up. I tried to update the hardware software and no change. Thoughts?
RLC-423 Ensure that the POE switch conforms to IEEE 802.3at, 48V active. You may bring the camera near the POE switch and use the ethernet cable included with the cams.
@joseph_1979 Correct. The RLC-423 requires IEEE 802.3at (often marketed as POE+), which is different from the original IEEE 802.3af Power over Ethernet.
