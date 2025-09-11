Reolink Updates
I made the bold decision to upgrade my security system using Reolink products, lured in by the promise of “mid-class reliable” performance. What I got instead was a crash course in disappointment.First up: the E1 Outdoor camera. It lasted a heroic two years before the PTZ and focus mechanisms decided to retire early. When I reached out to support, I was gently reminded that the warranty had expired—because apparently, two years is the expected lifespan for a “premium” product. Silly me for assuming durability was part of the deal.Despite this, I gave Reolink a second chance. I needed three cameras and opted for the Duo models, reassured by presales that they supported RTSP and ONVIF. I trusted their expertise. That was cute.One camera arrived without a mounting bracket. I asked for one. The solution? Replace the entire camera. Because sending a bracket is clearly a logistical impossibility. With installers already booked, I had to either cancel or pay extra to improvise a bracket. Not exactly the seamless experience I was hoping for.After installation, I discovered that RTSP support was more theoretical than functional. Turns out, it’s not fully implemented and doesn’t work with most professional systems. Support’s advice? “Just use our app.” Because when I said I wanted integration, what I really meant was “Please give me another proprietary app with limited functionality.”After weeks of back-and-forth emails and a generous 10% discount offer (how thoughtful), I replaced the cameras with professional-grade equipment. Out of curiosity, I ran a packet analysis using Wireshark. Let’s just say the RTSP implementation was... creative. It’s unclear whether their engineers have ever actually used RTSP in a real-world scenario.Summary:
If you're looking for a security system that delivers confusion, delays, and unmet expectations, Reolink might be just what you're after.
@mgolczak_455919485563133 I hate to be the bearer of bad news... but you bought one of the cheapest cams they sell and complained about "mid-class reliable" and "premium" product? Bruh! They were nice enough to go the extra mile for you. Your assessment/review is way off base. You bought one of the cheapest cams they have and EXPECTED more than what you paid for.
@mgolczak_455919485563133 The first generation E1 OD had a problem whereby it used to deviate from its guard position after a number of tracking. But this issue has been solved in the E1 OD Pro which I have now for nearly two years. Never encountered any issue and this is exposed to rain and sun. I also have the battery WIFI DUO 2 model and once again I never run into problems. I integrated them with the Home Hub Pro (HHP) and forgotten. Note that one needs the HHB to integrate battery cams with the Home Assistant (HA). Reolink units integrate with HA using ONVIF (standard) and RSTP (protocol). I did capture Wireshark traces when connecting to VLC (RTSP) and HA and didn't see any issue. Perhaps you can indicate what issue you are encountering? I never came across any official Reolink statement of compliance for these standards; instead, compliance is indicated by the camera's technical specifications and its ability to use standard ONVIF and RTSP URLs with third-party software. This is merely the same with other suppliers.I am not an employee of Reolink or being paid and I am totally neutral in my comments. Your comments don't reflect the state of Reolink products. If your expectations are relatively high then opt for a high end costly ecosystem.
