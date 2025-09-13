Reolink Updates
Please allow to snooze notifications. Eg) when kids play in front yard, I don't want to get constant notifications about someone in the front door. I should be able to snooze one or more camera say "snooze for next 1 hour".
@jebarson_972665664467097 we have been asking for this feature since the scebe mode aka shortcuts were introduced. We asked for both the status and a fkexible schedule for each shortcut. It is one of the most requested feature.
