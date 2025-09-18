Reolink Updates
@septembro_981870812057820 With standard NVR setups, you generally can't share individual cameras connected directly to the NVR. It's an "all or nothing" share. This is because the NVR considers them as one device.However, if the camera is not under the control of the NVR since it is not plugged directly into it, then you shall have two instances of the camera, one under the NVR (assuming you've added it to the NVR) and one standalone. You can't share the NVR one by itself but you can share the standalone one.
