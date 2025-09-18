Reolink Updates
When the video clips are saved to my NAS via FTP, the camera numbers are wrong..Example: FTP file says, NVR_00_<date><time>.mp4, but it's really NVR_01_<date><time>.mp4.It would be nice to have the correct camera numbers,, or even better,, have it save the file with the Camera Name.
