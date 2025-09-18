Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
There does not seem to be any way to get the Home Hub to record in Clear resolution rather than Fluent. There is little point to the Home Hub, excellent though its facilities are, if it can't record in Clear resolution as fluent resolution is not good enough to decipher car registration plates or to identify people's faces. Is it likely that this will change?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!