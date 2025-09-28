Reolink Updates
Hello,I use my Reolink cameras with Blue Iris, but the video playback whether live or recorded footage is choppy and skips frames. This is caused because the GOP is too wide.If the camera is set to 15-20 fps and the i-frame is 60, this causes a lot of issues. Other brands like Amcrest allow us to change the i-frame to match the actual fps.This can easily be done via firmware update. Thank you.
@user_828616743243981_828616743243981 I suggest you to forward your request to support on support @ reolink . com . Provide as much information as possible backed up with video recordings.
@user_828616743243981_828616743243981 I have used Blue Iris with my reolink cams for a long time. If you change the i-frame intervals to 1x, it should work.2x or above throws it off... I switched to Frigate and had to do the same. x1 worked for all my cams with Blue Iris.
