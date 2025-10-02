Reolink Updates
Reolink Windows app 8.19.6 cannot reconnect to cameras after the cameras rebootCameras are 8x RLC-510A and 1x doorbell cam, all connected to an unmanaged switch and recording to SD. All are on the newest firmware.Cams are set up to be monitored from a dedicated Windows PC.Cam Auto reboot is set to 6am. Each day a random group of cameras does not reconnect to the Windows client after the cams reboot. If I manually reboot a camera from within the app, the client cannot reconnect to it.If I check the cams in Android when they're discounted from Windows, they look normal, so I know the cameras aren't the issue. It's the Reolink client.I wiped and reinstalled Windows, updating from Windows 10 to 11, to try and fix it, but the exact same issue followed the fresh install. I also switched the computer from Wi-Fi to Ethernet. No change.Any help is appreciated.Thanks in advance!
@miguel_757048710041829 Try to delete one of the camera from the Win client. Exit client and re-run.See if the client adds it. If not add it through its UID. I am running this version since it was released on 15 cams and never had this issue. I run the client on both win10 and Win 11.
