Recently after a rainy day, my reolink doorbell microphone seems to be muffled (IP65??)It's been 4 days since that, so I don't think there is any chance that this will work unless I find a way to replace it.I reached out to Reolink support as it is in the warranty period, but from their emails it looks like this will take me nowhere. I gave them all the details and all they are asking is if the firmware is updated, which app version i'm using, If I rebooted the device...My question is, what is the microphone model, or at least a compatible version that I can replace?Here is a YouTube video that it is mentioned where the microphones are located atI went to a technical support center and they told me to look for this microphone on the internet because none of their suppliers had it in stock.But lol, how will I search with only this pic?Does anyone know how can I find this mic for replacement?
@trzenaro_866439752466678 Try to post it on Reolink community on Reddit.
