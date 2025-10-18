Reolink Updates
Hello,Our RLC-511WA camera is installed high up in an inaccessible location, or at least inaccessible to my wife. I'm overseas and can't be there to fix it.https://youtube.com/shorts/dzIFVwbOGi0It started ringing round the clock about a week ago. It is outside and it is disturbing the neighbors.The problem is, I am guessing, is that the SSID it was connected to was no longer active. But that SSID became inactive two months ago. Why it started ringing now, I don't know.Things we have done to fix it:Wife found the old mesh router and activated the old SSID, thinking it would connect itself to the SSID and stop ringing. It didn't happen.So turned off and on the electricity to the whole house for several minutes, thinking the shutdown would cause it to try to reconnect to wifi. It didn't happen.So I thought of having my wife climb up there and try to reset the camera by sticking a pin the back of the camera.But I just found out the reset is on pigtail cable, which is inside the waterproof box the camera is mounted on (which took me forever to close and screw shut when I installed the camera). Opening that box and screwing it shut would be practically impossible for wife.Can someone please tell is there anyway to get this camera to stop ringing without doing a hard reset?The old SSID is active. Why won't it reconnect to wifi? How do I get it to reconnect to wifi?We're trying to avoid having to call a technician which would not be cheap.
@reg_287737610453140 Ensure that you have the same SSID and password together with the WPA protocol as the old one. Other than this you need to reset the camera and start afresh.The RLC511WA has an ethernet port. If this is accessible you can connect to it through a PC and configure the WIFI again. This model has a better Field of View than the newer RLC811WA.
Since it is not practical (or safe?) for her to reach the camera to put tape over the speaker (to muffle the sound), perhaps the temporary solution is to remove power to this camera by unplugging the 12v power supply where it is connected inside the house?
