It would be good to have SmartThings integration with the cameras, so settings (especially PIR & PUSH) could be turned on or off based on presence status, and vice versa for movement events to be pushed so that other smarthome elements could react to this.
Thanks for your suggestions. We'll consider SmartThings integration and probably make it happen in the future.
@bob_30281727886 This post was from 2017. It's 2024 now and no Smartthings integration from Reolink...Not gonna do it ?Really slow development ? Beyond the capabilities of engineers ?
@tom_53156095549 Uh 7 years ago. At that time there was no Alexia :). Well I have been asking for IFTTT, matter and MQTT since then and still none of these has been implemented. It seems that these are not in their priority list.
