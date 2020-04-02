Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi,I received my Argus 2 today that I bought to monitor a construction site. There is a Wifi network available, that requires a username & a password. I know ... 99,9% of all Wifi networks only need a password. Now ... I tried to setup the argus, but there is no field where I can fill in my username for the Wifi network. There's only the standard field for entering a password. Any suggestions? Thanks in advance.
WiFi has no provision for "user name". WiFi access points broadcast network "names" (SSIDs) and have an (optional) password. If this WiFi network requires a user name, that sounds like a form of authentication AFTER a device is connected to the access point. (Such as in hotels, coffee shops, airports, etc.) I know of NO WiFi security camera that has a provision for this.If you come across a camera that IS able to do this, please post a link to it.
Hi there, Reolink cameras cannot work with this kind of WiFi, it is more like a public WiFi, Reolink cameras can only work with WiFi that only requires the SSID and password.
Thanks for your feedback. Just to clarify: It's not a hotel's Wifi.It's the Wifi of my provider. On Windows devices it's working this way:- open the network (wifi) tab- select the SSID- then you immediately see "username" and "password"Hotel networks normally work this way:- you open the network tab- you select the SSID (that is not secured)- you connect and get routed to a webpage where you have to enter your credentials
@johannes_sa_259079424704733 hi I know this post is three years old but I happen to be dealing with the same problem, and was wondering if you ended up finding a solution. Really hope you see this, thank you
