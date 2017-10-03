Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Reason I was asking was because I could have sworn I read an Amazon review of someone using one, but wasn't sure which model NVR they had. If it is possible, what make or brand wireless mouse? Stringing an extension USB cable across my floor is a bit of a pain.
Sorry wireless mouse when used with NVR can have some compatibility problem. But we did test on Logitech M185 and it worked here. If by chance you have one, you can give it a shot. But some users said they tried and failed and it has something to do with the mouse version. We are sorry that we can't guarantee.Thank you for your kind understanding.
Tried the model you recommended. Didn't work.
Yes, my Dell wireless mouse which is connected to my office pc works with the app for a minute or two, then the buttons stop working which forces me to kill the app with Task Manager. They really need to fix this.
Sorry, gdavisjr. The NVR is not able to drive a Dell wireless mouse.
I tried Logitech M325 (very common) and it also does not connect. Would be nice if also had a keyboard option! The new mini wireless keyboard/touchpad combos are really nice.
I also tried the Logitech M185 without success. It moved the cursor about an inch then quit working. I have not been able to get it to work and even tried rebooting the system with the dongle attached and firmware updates. Does anyone know how to get it to work or which mouse has the best success rate. This seems like an oversight that should have been included functionality for those of us who have the device in a discrete location.
I bought a Logitech M185 as well and had the same issues. Mouse curser moves about an inch before stopping working every time I plug in the usb dongle. I wonder if it is a power issue. i.e. maybe the Reolink NVR has extremely underpowered USB ports. Has anyone tried something like this? https://www.amazon.com/HIGHROCK-Enhancer-Female-Charge-Extension/dp/B00NIGO4NM/
Hi all, I am afraid that Reolink NVR system doesn't work with the wireless mouse.The USB mouse is suggested.We will forward your request to our senior engineer for future improvement.
Wow. So I started this thread back in 2017 and you're just now forwarding this concern to a senior engineer?
Cynthia,Thank you for forwarding the enhancement request.As an update, I did try the usb y-adapter and that did not work. I also tried a powered usb hub. The hub worked great with various wired usb mouses that I tried, but still did not help with the wireless mouse situation. I tried two different Logitech wireless mice and even updated the firmware for one of them, but neither worked.Updating the NVR to support a wireless mouse would be extremely useful. Thanks.
Good News... Logitech M505 works with my 8Ch NVR (RLN8-410 E)
slicker55,Thanks for posting that! Logitech does not sell M505 anymore, so that would make sense. I have been suspecting that the problem has to do with logitech's "unifying" receivers. Does your usb dongle have the orange unifying logo on it? If so, which one does it look like:Older unifying receiver:Newer unifying receiver:Old-Logitech_unifying_receiver.jpgNew-Logitech_Unifying_Receiver_USB.jpg
@reolinkdongle does not have orange unifying logo but this may have worm offIMG_1090.jpgIMG_1089.jpgIMG_1085.jpgIMG_1086.jpgIMG_1087.jpg
Hi, sorry that currently reolink NVR could only the wired mouse.We will forward your request to our R&D department to see if we can make this improvement in the near future.Thanks!
Hello Cynthia,That's OK... #490133 was in response to a question from your teamBut, at least 'some' wireless mouse will work albeit ones no longer readily available!I am just lucky to have an older mouse
Hi. Just come across this thread and I wanted to say that I use a wireless mouse on my RLN8-410. I purchased this as I was hoping a keyboard would work too but the mouse works flawlessly.
So you are saying that a brand new Sonkir K-19 mouse works?
The one I linked to works 100%. The only thing is I purchased the keyboard as well but not sure if you can get the mouse alone, probably not. Just out of interest, which USB port are you using? The front or the back? For the record, I use the front one.In a few minutes I will have a go with my two Logitech mice to see if they work. In fact I'll do that before I send this response...... a few minutes later ...OK. One of my Logitech mice, the one that uses the Logitech Unifying receiver does NOT work. However, my Logitech which DOESN'T use the Unifying receiver DOES work. Unfortunately I don't have the model number of the mouse that works but I know the mouse cost me a fair few quid, unlike the cheap mass produced imports, and a quick search on Logitech's site seems to suggest it's no longer manufactured and ALL their wireless mice now use the Unifying receiver.
Just out of interest, which USB port are you using? The front or the back?
I've tried both.
Looks like Amazon is only shipping the K-18 version in the US
Looks like the K-18 version is less compatible than the K-19.K-19:"Please note that it's also compatible with Mac and Smart TV except some features of Fn+Hot keys."K-18:"Please note that it's NOT FULLY compatible with Mac and Smart TV"
[quote]However, my Logitech which DOESN'T use the Unifying receiver DOES work. Unfortunately I don't have the model number of the mouse that works but I know the mouse cost me a fair few quid, unlike the cheap mass produced imports, and a quick search on Logitech's site seems to suggest it's no longer manufactured and ALL their wireless mice now use the Unifying receiver.[/quote]Yeah that's what I suspected. It seems that the unifying receiver is the problem with the newer Logitech mice, and you can't get one now without it.I have decided to try this one:https://www.amazon.com/Wireless-Bluetooth-Compatible-Android-Windows/dp/B07VJHQ4N2It is only $15, and in the amazon description it says this: "works with laptop, desktop or any device with USB port"If it doesn't work, I'll just return it saying that the description of the product was incorrect. Anyway, it should arrive on Wednesday. I'll report back wether it works or not.
I have decided to try this one: ... <link removed>[br][/br][br][/br]It is only $15, and in the amazon description it says this: ”works with laptop, desktop or any device with USB port”If it doesn't work, I'll just return it saying that the description of the product was incorrect. Anyway, it should arrive on Wednesday. I'll report back wether it works or not.
Just make sure you have it switched to the wireless mode and not Bluetooth!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!