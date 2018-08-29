Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello together,I have some RLC-410 cameras with 4MP and everything is working fine, but the RLC-410-5MP camera will not accept theonly available firmware upgrade file (filename includes 4MP).Where can I get a new firmware update for the 5MP camera ????Thx and regardsMatthias
Same for me. Is there a fix for this?
Same problem. How can I update my RLC-410W-5MP?
I believe the 410-5MP firmware file from 7/15/2019 is hereI found it on the Support->Download page, using the link for cameras with the 51516M firmware.
Yes, the latest firmware of RLC-410W-5MP has been updated to the Download Center on our official website. You can find out the corresponding model and upgrade the camera.
Hi about the same firmware and the same device RLC-410W-5MP, the upgarde is not working!I had a faild message after few minute uploading the file and waiting The device is restarting after that and working again but nothing had upgraded I was following these steps for the upgrade https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007423094-The original firmware:-Used file for the upgrade firmware:-What I need to do to upgarde ? did I make a mistake or missing something ?Capture.jpgCapture2.jpg
It seems there is no problems with the firmware, if you reboot the router and power off the camera and upgrade again it can upgrade successfully or not? if still failed please kindly contact reolink tech support:support@reolink.com for help, thank you!
I am also having problems installing the latest 51516M firmware on some of my RLC-410-5MP and RLC-420-5MP. I did manage to get one of my RLC-410-5MP to upgrade successfully, but all of my other RLC-410-5MP and RLC-420-5MP all have the same error of "Failed. Network Error: Request Timeout" after 20 seconds or so after showing it is uploading the firmware. Has anyone managed to sort out why? I have tried unplugging the cameras and installing but also doesn't make any difference. error.png
Not sure why, but woke up the next morning and everything works now. All camera's upgraded. Did not do anything differently.
When I was confronted about this problem I was using the network connection by WIFI(5ghz)...After switching to WIFI(2.4ghz) the Upgrade was possible and without any error
I just updated successfully the NVR firmware and now I want to update the RLC-410 5MP POE camera via the NVR but I keep getting a "failed" message.I dowloaded the latest firmware version file, put it on a pen drive, but the NVR sees two files.1.jpg2.jpg
It's suggested to send an email at support@reolink.com directly. Thank you in advance.
I have been trying for two weeks with the help of Reolink support, to upgrade my system. They are telling me I need to replace my nvr. I had an rcl 410 camera fail and bought a 510 but it won’t work without the firmware update. Not a hardware problem but a software issue. Sort of scammy if you ask me.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!