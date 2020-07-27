Reolink Year in Review 2023
I've not seen this mentioned anywhere so would like clarification.In the Reolink software, you can set the two quality levels (which are called different things, clear, high, fluent, low etc)Don't think it really helps using different names for the same things, but hey.... Basically you have High and Low. Low is 640x480 and a smaller selection of bitrates and FPS, whereas high or course is for the quality video.Does altering these settings, just change the quality that you see when playing back recordings/alerts from within the app.Or does it actually affect the quality of the saved files on the SD card which you can download to your PC hard drive from the camera?If someone could clarify this please.
Hi, if you change the settings under the record encode setting, it will still save two quality levels of recordings( clear and fluent) but will affect the actual quality of the saved files on the SD card.Wish you a nice day.
Thank you Cynthia for your reply to my question.It's much appreciated.If you can ever be in a position to accept feedback which finds it's way back to the devs.It would be nice if there was the option to make LOW a higher quality.When playing back recordings on your phone, High/Clear can be a struggle and unreliable to play back.However Low is such a m[censored]ive step down in quality for playback.It would be nice to see something in-between.Like you can have balanced for live viewing. Perhaps something like Balanced quality for mobile playback
