Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Bonjour,J'ai changé mon disque dur de mon NVR.J'ai installé à l'intérieur du NVR un DD de 6 To (Seagate SkyHawk Surveillance HDD ST6000VX001 - Disque dur - 6 To - interne - 3.5" - SATA 6Gb/s - mémoire tampon : 256 Mo)J'ai récupéré le DD d'origine du NVR de 2 To que j'ai mis en eSATA.Le problème l'enregistrement commence sur le eSATA. ?Comment faire pour enregistrer sur le 6 To en premier.Toute est à jour, Firmwares NVR, et caméras.Reolink Client Version 8.4 Hello,I have changed my hard drive in my NVR.I installed a 6Tb HDD inside the NVR (Seagate SkyHawk Surveillance HDD ST6000VX001 - Hard disk - 6Tb - internal - 3.5" - SATA 6Gb/s - buffer memory: 256Mb)I got the original 2TB NVR HDD and put it in eSATA.The problem is that the recording starts on the eSATA ?How do I record on the 6TB first.Everything is up to date, NVR firmwares, and cameras.Reolink Client Version 8.4
@mbzt_424281994174717 The recording will be recorded to the spare HDD. Are you used to formatting the Internal HDD before? You can try to format the eSATA and see if it can record to the internal HDD.
@reolink-fiona Aprés formatage de eSATA, pourquoi 57 GB de pris sur le DD.??
@Reolink-Fiona J'ai formaté les 2 Disques.J'ai fait un essai, j'ai arrêté le eSATA de 2 To, l'enregistrement se fait bien sur le disque interne du NVR.J'ai remis en marche le eSATA pour voir, si l'enregistrement continu sur le disque interne, pour l'instant celà fonctionne, à voir dans le temps.?
@mbzt_424281994174717 Bonjour,J'aimerais ajouter un DD de 6 TO via l'eSATA du NVR.Pourriez-vous s'il vous plaît m'indiquer comment vous avez fait ?J'ai acheté le produit suivant sur Amazon mais cela ne fonctionne pas :
Auriez-vous un produit à me conseiller pour le branchement ?MerciCordialement,
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!