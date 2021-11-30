Reolink updates
Is there a way to remove the recording resolution and sound icon from the monitor? As per picture? I have 7 cameras on a monitor and they all have these symbols.
@warnzie_464572544110774 These icons can’t be removed now. But we will add an option to remove these icons or not in the next NVR version. Stay tuned!
@reolink-fiona awesome. Can't wait.
OK, It's been a year! Still waiting.
@mikedamon3793_461181647225040 Can remove them now buddy. Is done via the NVR settings itself.
@mikedamon3793_461181647225040 Yes, find it via (system>>general) with the latest NVR firmware. Download the firmware here, Download Center – Reolink.
