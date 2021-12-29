Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
In Italy there is a Law that you can't (in 90% of situations) mantain registrations more then 48 hours.When is it possible to obtine time limit for every camera?
@it_484462163448014 Hello there, thank you for the feedback. By saying the registration, do you mean the retention period of the recorded videos? For example, the surveillance videos shall not be kept more than 48 hours.If you are referring to anything else, please specify and send us the source of the requirement. Thank you in advance.
By saying the registration, do you mean the retention period of the recorded videos?Yes
Hello! I have the same problem. The Italian law says, that video material of security cameras can not be kept longer than 24h/48h. How is it possible to make the DVR override the video data as soon as it is older than 24h/48h. Regards from Tuscany
Hi,have You found the solution for that. Right now I decided to use the smaller Card 8GB witch i found, anyhow I#m getting ~7 days.RegardsAM
