I am trying to set up email nmotifications- I'm using RLN16-410 DVR. LAtest firmware it says. I have tried using both a gmail account as sender and a yahoo account as sender and neither have worked. I get two different errors. 480 asking to use another email account , and 483 , 482 saying i am using the wrong email or password. I have veruiified that i am using correct email and passwords. My connection to my app on ohone is working so I know i have internet connectivity. Help!
@wleibrook_480642943336579 I got this working on outlook mail but it worked for a day and now error on it why have an option that doesn’t work take it away if not operate
@liamsligo_440194925559999 I have a number of different Reolink cameras configured to forward emails and never had any issue. I am using Gmail SMTP server. To use Gmail you need to generate the password from the Gmail account so as to avoid authentication which is not supported by Reolink.
I got myself confused when setting up email notifications from my Reolink cameras. (I do not have a NVR. All cameras record to SD cards and I use the Windows Client to view them.)On the camera email setup, I use one email account to send messages to a different email account. (I know it is technically possible to send email FROM myself TO myself, but wanted the convenience of knowing that ANY email FROM this particular email account was going to a camera notification.)Every email service uses a different 'port' for the smtp connection. GMail uses 465. Yahoo appears to use a variety of ports. (Search for 'Yahoo smtp port').Maybe the NVR is somehow "different"?
@crimp-on_62210811129 Solved- I had to create a special password in google gmail https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360039461654-How-to-Generate-an-APP-Password-in-Gmail-Email-Account?source=search and enter that password it generated. Who'd of known.
@wleibrook_480642943336579 Had the same issue with my go plus. Using the "Gmail Generate an APP Password" worked. Google stopped trying to force a 2-step verification on it.
I can't get anything to work. I have tried different email servers, different ports, generated app passwords. No Luck. Getting very frustrated with these cameras. I'm not impressed at all. The fact that i have to keep clicking on them to keep them streaming live while I am looking at them is infuriating. I have 2 cameras, and they are both plugged in to power, not running off battery, constantly charging and I still have to click them to keep them "live". I don't know what else to try to get the email notifications working.UPDATE: I got it working. I moved my wifi router a bit closer to the camera and now it's working. It was stuttering a lot, so I figured it had a weak connection. I guess that was effecting the email notifications also. I am using gmail as the server, defaulted to port 25 and had gmail generate an app password to use. It sends to a different address.
@anthonyp22_612820317426045 But initially you stated that the email is the only issue. Then you added that the live view is also impacted. And of course it is a WIFI issue.
i did everything and nothing work witn my Gmail there is no security key, please help
