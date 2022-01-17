Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello there!Please add "portrait / corridor" mode for narrow and long places like stairs and corridors.This is the same as "vertical shooting" on the smartphone. Some other competirors/manufacturers already have this feature.The current setup for narrow places just 'eats' precious pixels on the right and left.This feature is much easier to the implemented comparing with the license plate reading etc - rotate to 90 degree and that's it!As to the cameras - they all can be rotated physically, only software setting is missing for that.Thank you!
@berendey_491265019805916 Yes! I have two of my cameras mounted sideways due to needing a more narrow vertical view, so I would love this as well.
@berendey_491265019805916 Do you mean this current feature will "eat" the pixel? For the "portrait / corridor" mode you mentioned, you can also give us the example of the other manufacturers. I will forward your request to the product team.
Looking for this feature as well.
If this option was available, I can see purchasing more cameras for sure. I have several areas that I don’t want to add a PTZ because I want to capture everything without needing to swivel nor do I want to install a forward facing and backward facing camera to cover the corridor. The 180 degree dual lens camera with the ability to rotate the image 90 degrees would be perfect. It is likely that Reolink could make a lot more in camera sales with this simple feature.
