Hi Reolinkers, this is day two of our Reolinkers’ Week. Today is our survey time and giveaway! We have always valued our users’ feedback and suggestions. In 2022, we will continue to listen to your thoughts and make more good products for all of you. Now we have a few questions about the package delivery and the floodlight. This survey will take less than 5 mins to complete. Here is the link to the survey. https://bit.ly/3FDQ3A8 Prize: Mystery Box ( all types of FREE cameras!) 25 winners will be selected from our three communities (Facebook, Reddit & website community). The winners will be announced on January 24th. Note: All survey submissions by the same user account are taken as one entry. Participants may submit the survey results from one of the communities. Thank you so much for your time and support of Reolink!
@reolink-fiona Survey done
@jesper_389887523983580 Thank you so much for your support!
Done and curious to see if the suggestions i made in the survey will make it to production thanks
Survey done, fingers crossed
Done!
for the roadmap/future features: would be nice to have threshold setting for cameras when automatic day/night mode is switching the mode. (survey done)
@Reolink-Fiona, survey done! Usefull survey, short but to the point! I hope Reolink will come with newer and even better cameras. Hope to hear from @Reolink very soon!
Ok. Done.
It's on the way ...be nice people . .....clive777
Done, fingers crossed.
survey completed
All is complete!
@reolink-fiona Survey done..
survey completed
Done, and will be great to see if the suggestions made in the survey will make it to production, I can visualize how it would look and would be installed at every corner of my house
Good luck to everyone from Italy Gianluca
Thank you for all your support! This helps us a lot! Good luck to you!
Survey done! Thank you
Thank you for all your support! Day 3: product & feature roadmap is posted. Click here to know more, https://community.reolink.com/topic/2832/reolinkers-week-day-3-product-feature-roadmap.
Survey completed
completed the survey then realized a floodlight with programmable color (not just white) could be useful. That way for an emergency you could set it up to change colors to indicate an emergency, or as a way to notify your neighbors of an emergency.
@jlarkin_423700579168392 Thank you for your suggestion! It will be helpful to us.
