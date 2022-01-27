Reolink Year in Review 2023
Please add the ability to adopt PoE and Wifi cameras into the NVR manually via IP address and pa*sword, when you are accessing the NVR through the web or client software. It seems to be only possible if you are physically in front of the NVR, but not through these other means (using the new UI). This would be extremely helpful since I do not have local (physical) access to the NVR. I can have someone on site simply plug-in the camera into our PoE switch, and then adopt the camera into the NVR by its IP address. Thank you!!
@schonuf Thank you for your feedback. But now we can only do that in the NVR monitor. If there is any news about the update, I will let you know.
Hello - I agree this would be a great feature to add. I currently use an IP-KVM to access mine remotely, but this is cost prohibitive in some cases. Thanks!
@ryan-wilson_497604971466948 I agree too.
I just recently purchased an NVR and was surprised I couldn't add camera's without plugging a monitor into it. It's 2023, full functionality should be fairly easy to add via either the web interface or even the Windows application.I would be very keen on getting the ability to configure camera's but also everything else remotely as I do not have a monitor connected and where I am installing the NVR doesn't lend itself to having one plugged in
Any progress here?If you do not have any pa*swords on your cameras it can be adopted remotely to your NVR. But when you set up a pa*sword it disappears from the NVR.
@david_391049451880619 Kindly submit your request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/ I cannot help as I don't have an NVR.
Hello,this is a crucial feature to use the NVR in any semi-professional or professional environment. In many scenarios it is not possible to log in to the NVR sitting right in front of it.We want to buy a set of new RLN36 devices, but we will now proceed buying Synology NVRs as this feature has still not been implemented after many months.Would love to hear the progress on this.Best regards,Marco
