https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000639486-Introduction-for-Status-LED-of-Reolink-NVRsAs you know (and as is documented above), a red blinking light indicates that the NVR is recording to the HDD. However a red blinking light is often used to indicate an error rather than normal function, so it's kind of jarring every time I see it. Can you update the firmware so that this blinking light be configured via software so we can choose to enable or disable it in the settings?
@aaron Hi Aaron, thank you for the suggestion. I have already forwarded your words to our dev team and they will see if it is possible to add an option for users to disable the blinking LED.
estion. I have already forwarded your words to our dev team and they will see if it is possible to add an option for users to disable the blinking LED.Thank you for your quick response.
yes I agree- very annoying for me as under my TV - need a few more options on this NVR - as looking rather dated at the mo.
@cmurp1_207708 Now that we're two years in and no option yet that I could find, I went with black electrical tape to block the flashing red LED.
