Reolink really needs to support more than 1 detection zone. The limitation of single detection zone makes many features like push, email, and Siren unusable. For example, I want to record the activities in front of my house and get a push/email notification ONLY when someone approaches near my side gate. This is not possible due to single detection zone limitation. Likewise, I don’t want siren to go off whenever recording activities take place in front of my house. I only want the siren to go off when someone is near the side gate at night. Again, this is not possible due to single detection zone limitation. Your compet*tors are already supporting 2 or more detection zones. So I am wondering when Reolink will support multiple detection zones. Any idea?
@jedi2020_32727772450952 Thank you for your suggestion. I will record your demand and forward it to the product team to seek possibilities.
@reolink-fiona Hi,I can see this feature has been requested for a while, I wonder if you have any update on this, has the development been started?Basically I also need multiple detection areas with different alert types - I want to have motion detection on at all time but I do not want an alert on my phone unless someone walks into certain area. I think this feature is pretty useful for people living in the city.Thanks
