My primary use case choosing Reolink cameras is the integration with Google A*sistant and display on the Google Nest Hub. This works for me with both my RLC-520A and E1 Pro, but I find the video stream to be inconsistent, often buffering or deactivating after a short time (10 minutes). It's important for my use case to have the camera stream uninterrupted for several hours continuously. Is there any optimisation I could do, for example to change the resolution / frame rate sent to the Google Nest Hub to reduce the bandwidth utilisation? I don't see any settings related to this 'Cloud' stream. What are the options to optimise here?
@tomcrean Hi there, the video streaming on Google Nest Hub is limited to 20 mins each time. To continuously stream the camera, you may use the mobile app or desktop client, https://reolink.com/software-and-manual/.Besides, there is no option to change the resolution or frame rate for video streaming on Google Nest Hub Display. Hope this clarifies.
@reolink-lorenz So it's advertised that reolink "works with google" but in all reality it is not a solution to watch our camera streams live full time? This is also my primary way of wanting to view my Reolink cameras full time an this issue will be the reason I can't keep my cameras and will have to return if that's the case.
