Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The product pages are not very clear at mounting options.Can I mount an RLC-842 or RLC-822 on a vertical wall face rather than a ceiling?If I do this is it possible to angle the camera up and down and to the left and right so that it can point back along the wall? If not what is the best camera option for mounting flat against a wall allowing you to reposition the camera to point from the left to the right.
@mark_515588894507156 You can install it on the wall but we suggest installing the dome camera on the ceiling. You can read these two articles to know how to install these two kinds of cameras. And you can install it according to your need.822A：https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360038450694-How-to-Mount-Reolink-Dome-Cameras842A：https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000678206They can be manually rotated to different angles. You can know the max angles in the following pictures
@reolink-fiona Thanks but this does not tell me if I can point the camera to the left right when mounted on the wall. Is it possible to share pictures of the different ways a camera can be pointed when installed on a wall.Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!