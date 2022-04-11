Reolink updates
Is it possible to trigger on either the Desktop, NVR or mobile app full screen on motion or alarm?
@haleyeah64_520713375768739 We don't have this function now. And we also consider the situation of too many motions from several cameras at the same time. Thank you for your suggestion and I will forward it to the team to seek possibilities.
@reolink-fiona I do have the Reolink system and independent cameras in different location. I wish the system would all full screen on motion. Aside from an alert on your phone it is the best way to notice motion outside of your place. If you have a dedicated monitor to watch this is a big deal.
This would be nice I have had this on a CCTV system never had problems with other cameras
I would like this function also. Is there already an update for this function or is a solution in progress?
