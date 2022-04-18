Reolink Year in Review 2023
Has anyone else experienced issues with the RLC-823A not wanting to pan up to its horizontal limit? When I installed the camera it worked correctly, 2 days later and the camera will no longer pan to its upper most limit. This creates a problem when zooming in, the angle forces the view to focus on a spot on the ground other than the intended location. Any suggestions?
I am having a similar issue, ours doesn't like to track down much pa*sed the horizontal position. Maybe our issues are related. I am in hopes that Reolink has a fix for this, if not them then possible a smart user.
@chet8564_478569473831167 @jerry-king_217223917490410 What's the firmware version of your camera? You can try to upgrade your camera firmware to this version. Please read this article to download the new firmware, https://community.reolink.com/topic/3116/rlc-823a-rlc-523wa-beta-firmware-pan-tilt-auto-tracking-optimization-updated-guard-point-issue-solved/32.
I also had the same problem. wordle game
@meganfox1906_523651577610427 Hi there, have you upgraded the firmware in the above comment?
This problem occurred prior to my installing the beta firmware. The beta firmware has not corrected the issue.
@jerry-king_217223917490410 Thank you for the update. You can send some videos to our support team to have a further check. Our tech will try to help. Submit a request – Reolink Support
Seems like a lot of people have this problem. I was like that too. wordle unlimited wordle online
@user_619828658454563_619828658454563 What's your firmware version? You can try to upgrade your camera with the latest firmware. Download the firmware here, Download Center – Reolink.
I have had this same problem with my RLC-823A. For the benefit of others who may have this issue, here's my fix. Grip the lens/globe mechanism and physically move it up to its maximum (up) position. You might call it 'horizontal limit'. I might say its 'vertical limit' or maximum 90-degree position - camera pointing to the horizon. Then shut off the Auto-Reboot (which defaults to once a week on Sunday).The problem has been whenever the RLC-823A reboots, it loses this reference position. It always returns to a lower angle, pointing further towards the ground. If you never need a preset that looks straight out to the horizon, this wouldn't be a problem. And you might not ever notice the issue - because all of your presets are based on this lower horizon reference. (That's the best I can explain it)Note that if the camera is power-cycled, it will reboot, and you will have to physically move the camera mechanism back fully up to the horizon. Repeat as necessary.I have installed the latest firmware v3.1.0.2831_23102509_v1.0.0.31 and I believe this might be a hardware problem that is affecting some of you (including me), since I'm replying to an old post which used older firmware, and they obviously have not been able to fix it that way.I guess I'm stuck with the issue forever..
